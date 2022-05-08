TRACK: Four LaFayette athletes qualify for state By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email May 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The LaFayette High School track team will have just four athletes making the trip to state next week after Class AAA sectionals Saturday afternoon at Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross.Kade Ballew will represent the Ramblers in two events. His final attempt of the day in the long jump was 21-8 and earned him fourth place. He also finished sixth in the triple jump (41-5).Khalas Finley tied for sixth in the high jump (5-10) and Tucker Henderson was eighth in the 3200 (10:17.29).As for the Lady Ramblers, their lone representative will be Suki Williams, who finished seventh in the shot put. However, her throw of 34-3.5 set a new LaFayette girls' school record.The Class AAA State Championships will be held this coming Thursday through Saturday at Carrollton High School.Neither LFO nor Ringgold had any athletes advance out of sectionals on Saturday. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now David Carroll: I have breaking news Man convicted of rape, child molestation in Walker County sentenced to life BASEBALL: Region 6-AAA named All-Region teams FOOTBALL: Two more Ringgold Tigers set to play in college BASEBALL: Wells find his fit with Bryan College Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories East Grand Rapids students celebrate prom 2022 at DeVos Place 1 hr ago 1,000 volunteers spruce up Redlands sites 1 hr ago June runoff election for Mayor of Palestine 1 hr ago Weston-McEwen battles unbeaten Grant Union to extra inning in softball twin bill 1 hr ago Prep Roundup: Dow girls 2nd at BCW meet; Meridian boys, girls 2nd at Nite Trax 1 hr ago