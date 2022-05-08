LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette High School track team will have just four athletes making the trip to state next week after Class AAA sectionals Saturday afternoon at Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross.

Kade Ballew will represent the Ramblers in two events. His final attempt of the day in the long jump was 21-8 and earned him fourth place. He also finished sixth in the triple jump (41-5).

Khalas Finley tied for sixth in the high jump (5-10) and Tucker Henderson was eighth in the 3200 (10:17.29).

As for the Lady Ramblers, their lone representative will be Suki Williams, who finished seventh in the shot put. However, her throw of 34-3.5 set a new LaFayette girls' school record.

The Class AAA State Championships will be held this coming Thursday through Saturday at Carrollton High School.

Neither LFO nor Ringgold had any athletes advance out of sectionals on Saturday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

