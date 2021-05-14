Ringgold senior hurdler Gabe Elmore, the only athlete from either Catoosa or Walker County participating in the boys or girls' Class AAA meets, will have a chance to claim GHSA gold on Saturday after turning in the top qualifying time in the 110 hurdles final on Friday.
In his qualifier, Elmore finished with the top time at 15.30 seconds, setting up what should be a barnburner of a race in the finals.
The top eight qualifiers for the final are all within one second of each other, while the top six hurdlers all posted times below 16 seconds.
Class AAAA
Heritage's Jonathan Washburn, a future long snapper with the University of Georgia football team, closed out his high school athletic career by finishing 14th in the shot put at 41-0.75. Ridgeland junior Logan Montgomery won the event with a mark of 58-1.5.
Also competing for the Generals on Friday was the 4x800 relay team of Gavin Chandler, Collin Black, Griffin Black and Will Waldrop. They crossed the line in 8:47.97 to place ninth in the finals, just 0.61 seconds off the podium. Chandler came back later in the evening and made the podium in the 3200 as he finished seventh (9:51.16).
Gracie Murray also took part in preliminary heats of the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles for the Lady Generals. The junior made the finals in the 100 hurdles, qualifying seventh (16.66). However, she finished ninth in the 300 hurdles (49.26), less than a half-second shy of the top eight.