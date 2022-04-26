Day 1 of Region 6-AAA track meet at Rockmart High School took place on Monday and while the Lady Jackets currently enjoy a sizable lead in the girls' standings, there is a much closer race in the boys' meet.
The Rockmart girls currently have 80 points after completion of seven events. Sonoraville (47) holds a slim lead over LaFayette (41) for second, while Coahulla Creek (29) currently sits in fourth.
Adairsville (21) is in fifth place. Ringgold and Murray County (10) are tied for sixth, while LFO and North Murray (8) are tied for eighth.
The Lady Ramblers had five top-four finishers in event finals, securing automatic berths for the state sectionals at Greater Atlanta Christian on May 7.
Suki Williams was second in the shot put (31-3.5) and Olivia Dearing was second in the high jump (4-8). Tanner Rogers placed third in the pole vault (7-6), while the other two top-four finishes came in relays.
The 4x800 team of Madison Todd, Alethae Hendrix, Dakota Tabor and Haynie Jane Gilstrap placed third (12:41), while Dearing, Ava McNabb, Emily Phillips and Jaselyn Couch teamed up to place fourth in the 4x200 (1:59.71).
LaFayette picked up sixth-place points from Gilstrap in the 1600 (6:49), while Todd (6:50) finished seventh in that event. Sara Pendley was seventh in the high jump (3-10) and Kenna Massey was eighth in the long jump (14-3).
Ringgold's best finisher on Monday was Katy Thompson. Thompson also cleared 4-8 in the high jump, but finished third behind Dearing on a jump-off tiebreaker, while Claire Brumfield placed fifth in the 1600 (6:30).
Skyler Phillips was third for LFO in the shot put (30-5.5) and Taylor Rodreguez was seventh in the long jump (14-8.5).
In the boys' standings, Rockmart and Coahulla Creek are tied for first with 40 points, three ahead of Sonoraville (37) and 11 ahead of LaFayette (29).
Ringgold and Adairsville (18) are tied for fifth, while North Murray (6) is currently seventh. LFO and Murray County have yet to get on the board.
The Ramblers had a solid first day, including a victory by Kade Ballew in the triple jump (42-0.5). Tucker Henderson was second in the 1600 (4:51), while Ballew and Henderson teamed up with Nathan Ball and Jacob Hamilton to place second in the 4x800 relay (9:26).
Also scoring points for LaFayette on Day 1 was the 4x200 team of Noah Clark, Tristan Toss, Aiden Hannibal and Khalas Finley, who placed sixth (1:38.44).
Ringgold also earned first-place points on Monday as the team of Jevon Coney, Peyton Williams, Kishaun Taylor and Trey Akins edged out Rockmart by 0.01 seconds to win the 4x200 (1:33.76). Taylor also finished runner-up to Ballew in the triple jump (40-8).
The final 10 events in the girls' meet and the final 13 events in the boys' meet will be held back at Rockmart on Wednesday, starting at 12 noon.