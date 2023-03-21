Heritage, LFO and Ringgold converged at Jeff Sims Stadium at Heritage High School on Monday night for the Catoosa County Cup meet.

Final team scores were not immediately available as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In