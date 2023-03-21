Heritage, LFO and Ringgold converged at Jeff Sims Stadium at Heritage High School on Monday night for the Catoosa County Cup meet.
Final team scores were not immediately available as of press time.
The Heritage girls took first place in nine events. Piper Collins scored wins in the 800 (2:50) and the 1600 (6:18), Addi Dills took first place in the pole vault (7-6) and the long jump (14-10), while Avah Morrison swept the shot put (32-7) and the discus (111-3).
Other wins for the Lady Generals included Kylie Campbell in the triple jump (30-2.5), Malia McKibben in the 300 hurdles (53.16) and the 4x100 relay team of Campbell, McKibben, Aaliyah Rodgers and Harper Carstens (53.26).
McKibben was second in the 100. Dills was second in the 200 and Carstens was second in the high jump. Also finishing as runner-up for Heritage was Caroline Hamilton in the 300 hurdles, while Hamilton and Mary Day Elsenrath tied for second place in the pole vault.
Third-place finishers for Heritage included Jaden Etris in the 800, Lilly Robison in the 100 hurdles, Lexi Berry in the high jump, Jenna Ryans in the long jump, Lindsey Gibson in the shot put and Kaylin Schubert in the the discus.
Three of LFO's eight wins came on the legs of Angel Simmons, who took first in the 100 (13.03), the 200 (27.95) and the 400 (1:04.40). Aubrey Medrano raced to victory in the 100 hurdles (16.86) and Piper Brown took the high jump (5-0).
The Lady Warriors also won three of the relays. Trinity Heinrich, Ava Henderson, Carlee Wilson and Jasmin Brown teamed up to win the 4x200 (2:08). Ambria Bruce, Piper Brown, Macy Tisdale and Simmons earned a win in the 4x400 (5:11.60), while Bruce, Shaylie Maye, Lexi Downey and Jasmin Brown took first place in the 4x800 (14:55).
Tisdale placed second in both the 800 and the 3200. Wilson was second in the 100 hurdles and Medrano was second in the long jump. Other runner-up finishes were turned in by Christina Gass in the 400 and Skyler Phillips in the shot put, along with the 4x100 relay team of Simmons, Medrano, Gass and Piper Brown.
Gass finished third in both the 100 and the 200. Tisdale was third in the 1600 and Piper Brown was third in the 400, while Wilson took third in the 300 hurdles.
Ringgold's only victory came from Claire Brumfield in the 3200 (14:38). Brumfield also finished second in the 1600, while Savannah Stevens was second in the discus.
The Lady Tigers also had three runner-up finishes in relay races. The 4x200 team of Briana Dedmon, Sara Collins, Serenity Holliday and Emma Nowlin placed second. Aaliyah Pate, Shaylyn Ridley, Annabelle Troutman and Nowlin were second in the 4x400, while Tiana Poteet, Pate, Ridley and Troutman finished second in the 4x800.
Heritage's boys won 13 of the 18 events, including two victories each for Travis Faulkner and Rhett McDonald. Faulkner swept the 110 hurdles (15.91) and the 300 hurdles (48.19), while McDonald earned wins in the shot put (46-2) in the discus (148-1).
Collin Black took first place in the 400 (53.06). Chase Dye crossed the line first in the 800 (2:17). Hyrum Smartt earned first-place points in the 1600 (5:11). J.D. Black won the high jump (6-2) and Brayden Krajesky took first in the pole vault (10-0).
The team of Drew Bradley, Paxton McCrary, Austin Palmer and Tyler Cheatwood won first place in the 4x100 (45.57). Bradley, Calvin Tribble, Gavin Broadrick and Collin Black finished first in the 4x200 (1:23.00). Cheatwood, McCrary, Smartt and Collin Black crossed the line first in the 4x400 (3:52.35), while Smartt, Dye, Grayson Stallings and Will Riddell earned first-place points in the 4x800 (9:37).
Second-place finishes went to Stallings in the 800, Cheatwood in the pole vault, Palmer in the long jump, Caden Walling in the shot put and the discus, Jaxon Smith in the triple jump, Killian Smith in the 200, Landon Hoover in the 3200, and Camden Pritchett in the 1600.
Cheatwood took third in the 100 and Palmer was third in the 200. Broadrick was third in the 400. Pritchett was third in the 800. Bryce Dye was third in the 3200, and Smartt took third in the high jump. Bradley earned third place in the pole vault, while Alex Grayson was third in the discus.
Ringgold finished the night with four individual victories. Those included Trey Akins in the 100 (11.12), Kale Davis in the 3200 (11:38), Peyton Williams in the long jump (19-8) and Kishaun Taylor in the triple jump (42-1.5).
Williams earned second place in the 100 and Taylor was second in the high jump, while Cole Runion was runner-up in the 110 hurdles and Laiken Brown was second in the 400.
In the relay races, Williams, Taylor, Akins and O'Reilly Matthews placed second in the 4x100. Williams, Taylor, Akins and Logan Roberts were second in the 4x200. Brown, Runion, Andy Bearden and Logan Dobbins were second in the 4x400, while Bearden, Hunter Gillian, Bryson Brown and Christion Hughes placed second in the 4x800.
Akins picked up third-place points in the long jump, while the other third-place finishers were Davis in the 1600, Brayden Boyd in the triple jump, Clint Carlock in the shot put and Runion in the 300 hurdles.
LFO managed one individual victory. That came in the 200 were Tragontae Garth-Lewis crossed the line in 23.25. Brodi Rizzo finished runner-up in the 300 hurdles and Rizzo added a third-place finish in the 110 hurdles.
Garth-Lewis, Tyler Davis, Kyle McLean and Landon Hudgins teamed up to get third place in the 4x100. Joseph Brown, Julies Bryant, Joshua Canada and Hudgins picked up third-place points in the 4x200. Ayden Bennett, Micah Eyman, Brown and Canada combined to take third place in the 4x400, while the 4x800 team of Aiden Brandes, Evan Radcliffe, Bennett and Bryant also placed third.