Catoosa County's three high school track teams joined Adairsville for a five-school meet at Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday.
The Heritage girls won nine different events, including Aaliyah Rodgers' sweep of the 100 (12.90) and the 200 (28.19). Rodgers also joined forces with Harper Carstens, Riley Kokinda and Maliah McKibben to take first in the 4x100 relay (53.94).
Zandy Burton crossed the line first in the 800 (2:45), while she teamed with McKibben, Kaylan Davis and Kylie Campbell to win the 4x400 (4:48). Campbell also placed third in the 400 (1:11.28).
The rest of Heritage's top three finishes came in the field events.
Carstens won the high jump (5-2), while Caroline Hamilton was third in the event (4-8.25). Davis took top honors in the long jump (15-2). Abby Scott won the discus (92-1.5), and Avah Morrison finished third in that same event (86-11).
Morrison also picked up a win in the shot put (33-0.5). Campbell was second in the triple jump (27-9.5) and McKibben followed up in third (27-2).
For LFO, Christina Gass grabbed a win in the 400 (1:07), while Carlee Wilson was runner-up in both the 100 hurdles (18.70) and the 300 hurdles (55.64). Skylar Phillips also took third place in the shot put (30-1).
The Lady Tigers got second-place points from Sara Collins in the 400 (1:07.40) and Claire Brumfield in the 3200 (15:09).
The Generals won three events on the afternoon. Rhett McDonald was first in the discus (106-3), Dylan Hodges won the shot put (40-8), and Brandon Hamilton crossed the line first in the 300 hurdles (48.13).
McDonald also finished third in the shot put (39-1). Noah Lovell was third in the 300 hurdles (46.42) and finished runner-up in the 110 hurdles (18.48), while Travis Faulkner was third in that same event (19.10).
Heritage had two of the top three finishers in the pole vault. Chandler Bailey (8-6.25) was second, while Will Jones (8-6) was third. Runner-up finishes also went to Collin Black in the 800 (2:12) and Paxton McCrary in the 200 (23.90).
J.D. Black placed third in the high jump (5-8), while Hamilton, Drew Bradley, Brayden Krajesky and Isaiah Bryant finished third in the 4x100 (47.06).
Peyton Williams took first place in the long jump (20-0) and the triple jump (36-10) for Ringgold. The Tigers also won the 4x200 relay in a time of 1:38.
Trey Akins was second in the 100 (11.31), while Harrison Wofford was third in that same event (11.34). Jevon Coney finished third in the 200 (24.25) and the Tigers were second in the 4x400 relay (4:06). Ringgold's relay team members were not reported as of press time.
The Warriors did not have any top-three finishes on the day.