Day 2 of the Class AAA and AAAA GHSA State Track and Field Championships wrapped up at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany on Friday night with several athletes from Catoosa and Walker County competing.
Of the competitors in action on Friday, only Ridgeland sprinter Darrian Burks advanced to Saturday's finals. Burks was the fourth-fastest in the boys' 100 at 10.93 seconds. That time was 0.15 behind the leader.
The Lady Panthers had four athletes compete on Friday. Amiya Smith, Madison Lennon, Marissa Moreland and Jamiah Lewis just missed a spot in the finals of the 4x100 relay. Their time of 49.88 missed out on a top-eight spot by 0.02 seconds, although they did set a new school record in the process.
Smith also ran a 12.78 in the 100 and Lennon clocked a 50.39 in the 300 hurdles, though neither advanced to Saturday's finals.
Christina Gass also finished one spot out of the top eight in the 800 as she clocked a 2:31.26 for LFO. Her teammates, Aubrey Medrano (16.95) and Carlee Wilson (17.54) competed in the 100 hurdles, but neither will be moving on to Saturday.
LaFayette's Tucker Henderson also missed out on qualifying for the final in the 1600 after he crossed the line in 4:48.80. Henderson will try again in the 3200 on Saturday, while Madison Todd of LaFayette and Haley Hartman of Gordon Lee will participate in the girls' 3200 on Saturday.
There's a tight battle in the points race in the Class AAA girls' meet. Wesleyan leads with 33.5 points. They are one half-point ahead of Bremen (33), while White County (28.5) is third. Gordon Lee (7) is tied for 15th place, while LFO (1) sits in 23rd overall.
In the boys' Class AAA standings, Sandy Creek leads with 34 points, followed by Oconee County (29) and Pike County (21.5). LaFayette (8) is in 16th place, Gordon Lee (3.5) is in 23rd, while Ringgold (2) is tied for 27th.
Heritage did not have anybody compete in the Class AAAA state meet on Friday, nor will they have anybody competing on Saturday.
Westminster still leads the girls' standings in Class AAAA with 69 points. Pace Academy (39) is second and North Oconee (23) is third. Heritage's 13 points currently has the Lady Generals sitting eighth overall.
In the boys' race, Heritage is in 17th place in the standings with 5.5 points. Starr's Mill (64.5) leads the way, followed by Westminster (33.5) and Westover (25.5).
