GHSA
AP-

Day 2 of the Class AAA and AAAA GHSA State Track and Field Championships wrapped up at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany on Friday night with several athletes from Catoosa and Walker County competing.

Of the competitors in action on Friday, only Ridgeland sprinter Darrian Burks advanced to Saturday's finals. Burks was the fourth-fastest in the boys' 100 at 10.93 seconds. That time was 0.15 behind the leader.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In