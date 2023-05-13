GHSA
AP-

Ridgeland's Darrian Burks highlighted the local contingent on the final day of the GHSA Class AAA State Track and Field Championships in Albany on Saturday.

The senior sprinter, seeded fourth in the 100 meters after Friday's preliminary heat with a 10.93, improved to a 10.78 run in Saturday's final.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In