Ridgeland's Darrian Burks highlighted the local contingent on the final day of the GHSA Class AAA State Track and Field Championships in Albany on Saturday.
The senior sprinter, seeded fourth in the 100 meters after Friday's preliminary heat with a 10.93, improved to a 10.78 run in Saturday's final.
That time matched the one set by Johnson-Savannah's Samari Dowdy on Friday when Dowdy got the top seed for the final. However, Dowdy clocked a 10.72 on Saturday to edge Burks at the line by 0.06 seconds. Joseph Slaughter of Cedar Grove made it a photo finish as he took third with a 10.79.
The only other local athletes to compete on Saturday were in the 3200.
LaFayette's Tucker Henderson placed just outside the top eight in the boys race with a time of 10:28.01, while LaFayette's Madison Todd (13:45.78) and Gordon Lee's Haley Hartman (14:59.30) competed in the girls' 3200, though neither made the podium in their final high school races.
Sandy Creek enjoyed a sweep of the team titles in Class AAA.
The Lady Patriots stormed their way to the title with a big final day, finishing with 104 points. Wesleyan (58.5) was second, followed by Monroe-Albany (51), Monroe Area (48) and Bremen (38). Gordon Lee (7) finished 23rd overall, while LFO (1) was 34th.
The Sandy Creek boys claimed the state crown with 86 points, followed by Oconee County (68), Carver-Columbus (54), Monroe-Albany (40) and Monroe Area (39). LaFayette and Ridgeland (8) tied for 21st place, Gordon Lee (3.5) finished 33rd, while Ringgold (2) finished 39th.
In Class AAAA, the Heritage girls' ended the meet with 13 points, all by Avah Morrison, as they finished in 13th place. The Heritage boys were 26th overall with 5.5 points.
Westminster won the Class AAAA girls' state title with 124 points, followed by Druid Hills (64), Pace Academy (54), Stockbridge (48) and Stephenson (41).
Southwest DeKalb rallied on the final day to win the boys' title with 81 points, followed closely behind by Starr's Mill (77.5) and Westminster (72.5). Whitewater (36) finished fourth, while Stephenson and Fayette County (34) tied for fifth.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.