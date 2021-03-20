Gordon Lee senior Kaylee Brown continued to add to her impressive track resume on Saturday with two more individual event wins at the Mohawk-Warrior Invitational at Gordon Central High School.
Brown cleared 9-feet, 6-inches in the pole vault to win the event on a tiebreaker before clearing the bar at 5-0 to take first place in the high jump.
Those wins, combined with nine other top four finishes, helped the Lady Trojans finish third overall in the 10-team field with 91.5 points. Gordon Lee trailed only Kennesaw Mountain (117) and Franklin County (105) in the final standings.
Addison Sturdivant was runner-up in both the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. Haley Hartman took second place in the 3200, while the Lady Trojans' 4x400 team also finished second.
Riley Shirley and Abbey Dunfee finished third and fourth, respectively, in the long jump, while Emma Phillips and Shirley were third and fourth, respectively, in the triple jump. Gordon Lee's 4x100 team also placed fourth.
Hartman crossed the line in sixth place in the 1600, while Ansley Dendy was sixth in the pole vault. Dunfee was seventh in both the 100 and 200 and Cora Fehr tied for eighth in the 400.
The Trojans' best finish came from Justin Cruise, who was runner-up in the shot put. Christian Howard was fourth in the high jump and Luke Taylor was fourth in the 3200.
Fifth-place finishers featured Penn Askew in the 300 hurdles and Conner Whitman in the pole vault. Hunter Stephens (long jump) and Levi Helton (pole vault) both finished sixth. Carson Carpenter was seventh in the 3200. Gordon Lee's 4x800 team was also seventh and the 4x100 team finished eighth.
In the final team standings, Gordon Lee was ninth with 36.5 points. Kennesaw Mountain won the boys' title with 116.5 points, followed by Riverdale (100) and Gordon Central (82.5).