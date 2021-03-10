It was a big afternoon for three area track athletes, who turned in record-setting individual performances at local meets.
In Chickamauga, Kaylee Brown set a new personal record and broke one of the Lady Trojans' oldest marks as she cleared 5-feet, 6.5 inches in the high jump. Denise Crowder set the record of 5-6 back in 1979.
At that same meet, Heritage senior high jumper Eli Owens set a new boys' school record with a mark of 6-3, breaking the old record by one inch.
Then in Dalton, Ridgeland's Mecca Spears, in her first-ever high school meet, had a standing throw of 37-10.5 in the shot put. The throw not only set a new Ridgeland Lady Panthers' record, it is also over a foot-and-a-half longer than the longest throw currently listed for any Georgia Class AAAA female athlete in the event so far this year, according to ga.milesplit.
The rest of the results from the meets at Gordon Lee and Dalton were not available as of press time.