Bremen High School played host to the Region 6-AAA track championships on Wednesday and the girls' and boys' winners' trophies didn't have to travel far.

The Blue Devils and Lady Blue Devils claimed the team titles. The Bremen girls won with a whopping 257 points. Ridgeland was second with 110 points and LFO was third with 102. LaFayette (56) edged out Gordon Lee (54) for fourth place, while the rest of the standings included Adairsville (47), Coahulla Creek (28) and Ringgold (8).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

