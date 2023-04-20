Bremen High School played host to the Region 6-AAA track championships on Wednesday and the girls' and boys' winners' trophies didn't have to travel far.
The Blue Devils and Lady Blue Devils claimed the team titles. The Bremen girls won with a whopping 257 points. Ridgeland was second with 110 points and LFO was third with 102. LaFayette (56) edged out Gordon Lee (54) for fourth place, while the rest of the standings included Adairsville (47), Coahulla Creek (28) and Ringgold (8).
Bremen won the region title with 157.50 points. Coahulla Creek (111) staved off LaFayette (108) for the runner-up spot. Ridgeland (90), Adairsville (84) and Gordon Lee (57.50) took the next three places, while the rest of the standings included Ringgold (49) and LFO (24).
It was a record-setting day for the Ridgeland girls, who got another big day from sophomore Amiya Smith. Smith again broke her own school record and stayed unbeaten in the long jump (17-7). She also sprinted to a win in the 100 (12.92) and followed up with a victory in the 200 (26.62).
Smith anchored the 4x100 relay team, which also included Jamiah Lewis, Marissa Moreland and Madison Lennon. That team finished runner-up in the 4x100 (51.06) by just 0.03 seconds, but set a new Ridgeland mark. Meanwhile, Lewis, Moreland, Zoey Fleming and Isabelle McGill finished second in the 4x200 (1:53.67), again setting a new program record.
Lewis placed third in the 100 (13.15) and Lennon was third in the 300 hurdles (51.72). In the 4x400, Briannah Carson, Olivia Middlebrooks, Bethany Oster and Chloe Tredy finished fourth (5:00.13).
In the field events, Alexis Wheeler placed third in the discus (101-7), but set a new Ridgeland record. Tredy was fourth in the long jump (14-8) and Carson was fourth in the triple jump (31-9), but also set a new record of her own.
LFO got a 1-2 finish from Angel Simmons (1:02.80) and Christina Gass (1:03.95) in the 400. Simmons finished second in the 200 (26.79). Aubrey Medrano was second in the 100 hurdles (16.94) and in the 300 hurdles (51.27), while Carlee Wilson placed third in the 100 hurdles (17.62).
Piper Brown finished third in the high jump (5-0), while she teamed up with Simmons, Wilson and Medrano to place third in the 4x100 (52.22). Brown, along with Jasmin Brown, Shaylie Maye and Ava Henderson, took third in the 4x400 (4:57.12). Simmons also placed fourth in the 100 (13.16) and Gass was fourth in the 800 (2:50.17), while the 4x200 team of Henderson, Maye, Jasmin Brown, and Trinity Heinrich was fourth (2:08.99).
As for LaFayette, they got a second-place finish from Madison Todd in the 3200 (13:02.01). Todd, along with Haynie Gilstrap, Naomi Thompson and Teara Snider, finished second in the 4x800 (12:04.60).
The team of Hannah Phillips, Dakota Tabor, Ava McNabb and Jaselyn Couch finished third in the 4x200 (1:58.23). Olivia Dearing was fourth in the high jump (4-10) and Suki Williams was fourth in the shot put (32-11) for the Lady Ramblers.
Gordon Lee saw Madolynn Loyd win the discus (114-1) and place third in the shot put (33-5). Kylie Hunley was second in the pole vault (6-6), while the team of Molly Ellis, Haley Hartman, Kali Woodward and Madilyn Bailey placed fourth in the 4x800 (12:42.97).
As for Ringgold, they got a fourth-place finish from Savannah Stevens in the discus (91-5).
The LaFayette Ramblers saw Dylan Ballew earn first-place points in both the long jump (22-5) and the triple jump (44-0), while Tucker Henderson placed first in the 3200 (10:54.23).
Henderson would go on to finish as runner-up in the 800 (2:15.86) and the 1600 (4:58.18), while Ballew was second in the 400 (52.11). Jacob Hamilton finished second to Ballew in the triple jump (41-5). Tristen Toss earned third place in the long jump (21-1.75) and fourth in the 100 (11.73).
The team of Ballew, Toss, Porter Sentell and Khalas Finley placed second in the 4x200 (1:33.99), while Henderson teamed up with Wyatt Ballew, Eli Hudson and Elijah Decker to take fourth in the 4x800 (9:32.31).
Ridgeland got first-place points from Darrian Burks in the 100 (10.95) and the 200 (22.32). Burks, along with Braylon Pritchett, Te'Sean Choice and Malachi Hutchinson won the 4x200 relay with a new school-record time (1:31.84). Burks, Choice, Hutchinson and Jay Randolph also won the 4x100 (44.00).
Choice earned third place in the 100 (11.46) and the 200 (23.88) and Hutchinson was fourth in the 400 (54.13). The 4x400 team of Randolph, Pritchett, Hutchinson and TraSean Elliott finished third (3:49.62).
Gordon Lee earned a 1-2-3 podium finish in the pole vault. Conner Whitman won the event (12-0), followed by Jackson Biggs (10-6) and Sawyer Brown (10-0). Braxton Turnipseed also picked up maximum points in the 400 (50.25). Brody Hickman won the 300 hurdles (43.29) and the Trojans got a victory in the 4x400 relay by Turnipseed, Josh Underwood, Jordan Underwood and Walker Johnston (3:41.17)
Gordon Lee also got a third-place finish in the 4x800 as the team of Johnston, Nason Deaux, Carson Carpenter and Luke Sikes crossed the finish line in 9:32.27.
Peyton Williams was second for Ringgold in the long jump (21-10.25) and Cole Runion was second in the 110 hurdles (17.85). Kishaun Taylor was fourth in the high jump (5-10) and fourth in the triple jump (39-8.5), while Williams, Taylor, Logan Roberts and Trey Akins placed third in the 4x200 (1:35.96). Roberts also took fourth in the 200 (24.20).
As for LFO, they got two third-place finishes from Brodi Rizzo in the 110 hurdles (18.14) and the 300 hurdles (46.53).
The top four finishers in each event at the region meet advance to the state sectionals May 6 in Columbus.