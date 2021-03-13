The Heritage High School track team has seen its share of athletes go on to compete in college over the years and that list grew by one more name this past Wednesday as senior Antwaun Powell signed on to compete at nearby Covenant College.
"It feels great," Powell said of his signing day. "This has been a dream of mine since I was about 12 years old."
Powell has gone from single-event competitor to a multi-event stalwart in the last four years, according to Heritage track coach David Gibson.
"Antwaun has done a phenomenal job of improving every year," Gibson explained. "The first thing he picked up was the triple jump and for a time he was our only triple jumper. He really took that mantle and ran with it and he was able to compete and improve."
Today, Powell is competing in four different events. Last Tuesday, in a three-team meet at Gordon Lee, he ran the first leg of the Generals' winning 4X100 relay team. He also finished second in the 100, the long jump and the triple jump.
Powell said he will be competing for the NCAA Division III Scots in both jumping and sprinting events.
"When I visited there the first time, the people there made it feel like family," he said. "The campus is super nice and I also got to meet some of the professors."
Powell said he felt he had a lot to offer the Covenant program.
"I've got a good attitude and I'm going to bring my talents with my speed and my jumping ability," he stated. "I've also got a Christian heart and good faith."
Gibson added that Powell has been an example of perseverance.
"He struggled a little as a freshman and sophomore, but he really looked promising going into last year," he said. "Of course the season was cut short because of the pandemic, but he dedicated himself to his sport in the offseason and (he) has just come out on fire to begin this year.
"He's already set new personal records in each of his events this season and he's on pace to really finish as an outstanding athlete with our track program."
Powell said he is leaning toward history as a major.