Alexandria Dodson, who attends Battlefield Elementary in Fort Oglethorpe, won three medals, including two national championships, at the 10-year-old AAU West Coast Junior Olympic National Championships in Las Vegas, earlier this month.
Dodson’s victories came in the individual shot put and the three-event triathlon, which combines the high jump, shot put and 200-meter dash. She now has four national championships to her credit.
Her triathlon win included marks of 1.17 meters (3 feet, 10 inches) in the high jump, 5.79 meters (18-11) in the shot put and 31.42 seconds in the 200. She finished the event with 929 points to win by over 100 points. Her shot put throw and 200-meter time were personal-bests and she matched her personal-best in the high jump.
Later, in the individual shot put event, Dodson won with a throw of 5.83 meters (19-1.5) after finishing second in the event in 2019. The throw broke the personal-record she set earlier in the triathlon and she went on to place second in the finals of the individual high jump event at 1.05 meters (3-5.25).
Dodson, who competes for Team Dodson Elite out of Lakeland, Fla., was national runner-up in the triathlon in 2019 and third at nationals in 2018. The 2020 meet was cancelled due to COVID-19.