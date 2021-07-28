Alexandria Dodson wins two national championships

Battlefield Elementary School student Alexandria Dodson added to her national track and field medal collection with three more, including two national championships, at the recent AAU West Coast Junior Olympic National Championships in Las Vegas.

 Contributed

Alexandria Dodson, who attends Battlefield Elementary in Fort Oglethorpe, won three medals, including two national championships, at the 10-year-old AAU West Coast Junior Olympic National Championships in Las Vegas, earlier this month.

Dodson’s victories came in the individual shot put and the three-event triathlon, which combines the high jump, shot put and 200-meter dash. She now has four national championships to her credit.

Her triathlon win included marks of 1.17 meters (3 feet, 10 inches) in the high jump, 5.79 meters (18-11) in the shot put and 31.42 seconds in the 200. She finished the event with 929 points to win by over 100 points. Her shot put throw and 200-meter time were personal-bests and she matched her personal-best in the high jump.

Later, in the individual shot put event, Dodson won with a throw of 5.83 meters (19-1.5) after finishing second in the event in 2019. The throw broke the personal-record she set earlier in the triathlon and she went on to place second in the finals of the individual high jump event at 1.05 meters (3-5.25).

Dodson, who competes for Team Dodson Elite out of Lakeland, Fla., was national runner-up in the triathlon in 2019 and third at nationals in 2018. The 2020 meet was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

