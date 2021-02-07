A stalwart on Ridgeland's offensive line on the past few seasons will be moving on to play at the next level.
Tommy Lamb, an All-Region selection as a junior and as a senior, will be heading several hours north to the town of Bourbonnais, Illinois to suit up for the Tigers of Olivet Nazarene University, an NAIA program that competes in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
"(This day) means everything to me," Lamb said humbly. "It's a dream that every athlete has, ever since Pee Wee league, to go on to college and have somebody want you (to go there). Then, whenever you get that first offer, it just doesn't seem real.
"You've worked practically your whole life for something and people are telling you there's only a slim chance you'll ever get it. Now here I am."
At 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds with a frame built to add even more weight, Lamb finished the year with the highest grade of all the Ridgeland linemen at 96 percent, while collecting 10 pancake blocks.
"I just like how close-knit everybody is there," said Lamb. "They have former players as coaches and all the coaches interact with each other. It's a small school (population-wise), but with a large campus. You can interact with everybody and it's easier to interact with coaches and teachers.
"Plus, their engineering program also really stood out to me because that's what I'm going up there to study, either electrical or mechanical."
Ridgeland head coach Kip Klein, himself an offensive lineman during his playing days at East Tennessee State University, said that the Olivet coaches were excited to hear that Lamb plays with intensity and a bit of a nasty streak, although in a good way.
"He wants to finish the blocks," Klein explained. "When he comes off (the line), he's got ill will in his heart, but he always does it within the rules of the game. It's that excitement that you want the young kids to understand and you hope it's contagious.
"When you're an offensive lineman, or really a defensive lineman, you have to do that. It's the only position on the field where you hit somebody every single play, no matter what. You have to have that attitude. Either you have it or you don't and Tommy is one of those guys that have it. I think the sky's the limit for him."
Lamb committed to playing for the Tigers following an official visit a few weeks ago. Shortly after his commitment, Klein explained, he drew interest from some bigger schools, including Samford and Birmingham-Southern. However, Lamb honored his pledge to play for Olivet.
"They're getting a great leader and a great kid," the coach added. "He's in the Honors Academy. He works hard at everything he does and he's even a state qualifier in wrestling. He's a top-notch character kid that they can build around."
Lamb said that the Tigers' program reminds him of the "brotherhood" motto used by the Panthers, including cook-outs for the offensive and defensive linemen that one of the Olivet coaches hosts at his home each weekend.
He also says he plans to bring a winning mentality to his new team.
"I pride myself on (the) mentality that there's not going to be anybody better than me," he added. "I want to be the best of the best and that's what I think I can bring to the table."
The Tigers have gone 6-5 the past three seasons. They did not play football this fall and instead will play a spring schedule in 2021, starting with their first game at Missouri Baptist University on Feb. 13.