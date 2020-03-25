Rachel Akers (Ringgold)
The senior scored 13.8 points and pulled down 5.7 rebounds a game to earn first team All-Region honors, 3A North All-State honors by the GACA and an All-State honorable mention nod by the Georgia prep basketball website, sandysspiel.com.
LaTyah Barber (LaFayette)
The junior earned first team All-Region and Walker County Girls’ Player of the Year honors for a second straight season after averaging 16.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.5 steals per contest for the Lady Ramblers.
Shelby Cole (Ringgold)
The senior was an All-Region pick in 6-AAA, averaging 4.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and over two steals a game, while also earning a reputation as one of the region’s top lockdown defenders.
Christina Collins (LFO)
The freshman enjoyed a phenomenal start to her high school career by scoring 18.2 points per game to go with 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.2 steals, earning first-team All-Region, All-State honorable mention by sandysspiel.com and Catoosa County Girls’ Player of the Year honors.
Avery Green (Oakwood Christian)
The sophomore helped run the show for the Lady Eagles, scoring 11.3 points a game and pulling down 3.7 rebounds per contest to go with averages of 2.4 assists and 3.4 steals a night.
Lily Green (Oakwood Christian)
The junior turned in another big season for the GAPPS Division I-A state quarterfinalists as she scored 11.9 points per game to go with 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals.
Marquila Howell (LaFayette)
The senior continued an outstanding final athletic year for the Lady Ramblers by scoring 9.5 points per game and pulling down 7.8 boards per night to help the program reach the state tournament for the very first time.
Mykeria Johnson (LaFayette)
The sophomore built on a breakout freshman campaign by averaging 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per night for the Orange-and-Black.
Rachel Lopez (Ringgold)
The junior guard was another key cog in the Lady Tigers’ Elite Eight run as she scored seven points a game to go with 1.5 assists and 2.3 steals a night.
Emma McGraw (Gordon Lee)
After a solid freshman campaign, the Lady Trojans’ sharpshooter increased her numbers as a sophomore as she averaged a team-best 9.8 points per night to go with two steals and nearly two assists per game.
Gracie Murray (Heritage)
The junior was a stabilizing force for a young Lady Generals squad and was rewarded with 6-AAAA All-Region honors after scoring seven points a night to go with three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Riley Nayadley (Ringgold)
The junior picked up 6-AAA All-Region first team honors for the Lady Tigers as she scored 8.2 points per game, while adding 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and two steals per contest.
Gracie O’Neal (Gordon Lee)
The senior athlete capped an outstanding four-year career on the court by averaging 8.3 points and 7.9 rebounds a night, while also contributing 1.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Sydney Pittman (Ringgold)
The senior point guard ran the offense for the Blue-and-White to the tune of 7.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.8 steals a game to take All-Region first team honors in her final season.
Milijah Williams (LFO)
The senior also collected an All-Region selection as she finished her final year for the Red-and-White with 9.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and nearly two assists per contest.
Honorable Mention: Sadie Gasaway, Emma Phillips, Addison Sturdivant (Gordon Lee); Elli Jost, Brooke Matherly, Lauren Mock, Sydnee St. John (Heritage), Imani Cook, Nicky Yancy, Heather Tucker (LaFayette); Mackenzie Begley, Ateana Copeland, Sydney O’Neal (LFO); Lexie Asher, McKenley Baggett, Grayson Broadrick, Raleigh Suits, Anslee Tucker (Oakwood Christian); Annabel Hill, Fran King, Kia Wade, Cordasia Watkins (Ridgeland), Maggie Reed, Sarah Headrick (Ringgold)
The Catoosa-Walker County Girls’ Basketball Dream Team is selected by Sports Editor Scott Herpst based on performances from this past season.