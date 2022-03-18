No. 1 singles players Julie Shore and Andrew Hedges kept their region unbeaten streaks alive Thursday night, but their efforts were not enough to get LFO team victories as they dropped a pair of 4-1 decisions at home against Adairsville.
Shore won her match, 6-1, 6-0, while Hedges took down his region opponent by identical scores.
The doubles team of Josh Trejo and Trush Patel won 8-5 in an exhibition match.
LFO will play at home again Friday against North Murray as Region 6-AAA play continues.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 3, LAFAYETTE 2
Riley Burnette picked up a three-set victory at No. 1 singles, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, for the Lady Tigers, who also won at No. 3 singles as Zoey DeFoor posted a 6-0, 6-0 win.
LaFayette got a 6-4, 7-5 win by Sydney Kruger at No. 2 doubles, while the No. 1 doubles team of Kenedy Ludy and Vianca Segarra won their match, 6-3, 6-1.
However, Ringgold would get the deciding point at No. 2 doubles as Kinsey Miller and Sommer Bailey teamed for a 6-3, 6-2 victory.
The Lady Ramblers got a 6-2 victory from Alyssa Hernandez in exhibition singles, while the team of Kendalyn Watson and Autumn Wells won their exhibition doubles match by a 6-2 count.
Results of the boys' match had not been reported as of press time.
HERITAGE BOYS WIN IN WALKOVER
The Generals are now 4-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 7-AAAA play after taking a 5-0 forfeit win against Ridgeland on Thursday.
Details on the girls' match had not been reported as of press time.
Heritage will host Dalton on Monday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.