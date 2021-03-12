The LFO tennis teams traveled to Chatsworth on Thursday and lost a pair of region matches at Murray County.
Darcy Gilbreath got the only win of the day for the Red-and-White with a 7-5, 6-2 victory at girls' No. 3 singles.
The Ringgold Tigers picked up a 4-1 win on the courts Thursday night.
Camden Tunnell and Ty Williams had singles victories, while doubles winners included the team of Issac Self and Elijah Wofford and the team of Luke Bender and Ben Edwards.
Ringgold's girls were not as fortunate, dropping a 4-1 decision. Michelle Cho and Katherine Mudrick had the lone win in doubles, while Alecia Wimberly and Izzy Hood picked up an exhibition win in doubles.
Gordon Lee's teams traveled to the Rome Tennis Center to face off with Armuchee on Thursday and lost a pair of 5-0 decisions.