The LaFayette Ramblers moved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in Region 6-AAAA after blanking Pickens, 5-0, in a region match played Thursday afternoon in south Walker County.

In singles, Isaiah Southern picked up a 6-1, 6-1 victory. Dylan Parker won his match, 6-0, 7-5, and Tyler Massingill needed three sets before recording a 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 win.

The team of Andrew Long and Logan Ramey won its doubles match, 6-0, 6-1, while Anthony Collins and Ben Maanum teamed up for a 6-0, 6-3 win.

Cole Spears picked up an 8-1 victory in an exhibition singles match.

The Lady Ramblers (4-0, 3-0) also stayed unbeaten on the season with a 5-0 victory over Pickens.

Singles victories were recorded by Abby Keys (6-1, 6-3), Grace Hamilton (6-0, 6-0) and Rylee Stansberry (6-2, 7-5).

The team of LaTyah Barber and Kloe Ludy won its match, 6-4, 6-0, while Caylee Purcell and Megan Torbett collected a 6-3, 6-1 win.

Abigail Clark and Anna Willeford won 7-0 in an exhibition doubles match.

LFO girls fall to Murray County

The Lady Warriors dropped a 4-1 decision to Murray County on Thursday.

The lone victory for the Red-and-White was turned in by Abby Garner, who won her singles match, 6-0, 6-0.

No further results were available as of press time.

