The LaFayette Lady Ramblers opened the new season at the Rome Tennis Center on Thursday and picked up a 4-1 win over Chattooga.
Grace Hamilton (8-1) and Rylee Stansberry (8-0) won singles matches for the Orange-and-Black. LaTyah Barber and Kloe Ludy (8-0) claimed a doubles win, as did the team of Caylee Purcell and Megan Torbett (8-2).
Macy Mashburn also won an exhibition singles match (6-0).
Results of the boys' match against the Indians was not available as of press time.
LaFayette is slated to host Gordon Lee on Monday.
Rockmart sweeps LFO, Ringgold
The Warriors and Lady Warriors entertained region foe Rockmart on Thursday and picked up just one point in the two matches.
The Lady Jackets shut out the Lady Warriors, 5-0, dropping LFO to 1-1 on the season.
The Warriors fell to 0-2 on the year after a 4-1 defeat. Andrew Hedges picked up a three-set victory at No. 1 singles. He dropped the first set 6-1 before scoring back-to-back 6-4 wins in the final two sets.
The Rockmart tennis team also made a trip to Catoosa County on Tuesday where they got past Ringgold in a match sweep.
The Tigers put up a fight, losing by a 3-2 score. Camden Tunnell and Ty Williams both won in singles for the Blue-and-White, while the Lady Tigers were beaten, 5-0.
Both Ringgold teams are 0-1 and were slated to face Adairsville at home on Thursday. However, results had not been reported as of press time.
LFO is scheduled to host Ringgold this Tuesday.