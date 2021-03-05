The Lady Ramblers earned a 5-0 match sweep of LFO Thursday afternoon in south Walker County.
Singles winners included Abby Keys (6-4, 6-4), Grace Hamilton (6-0, 6-1), and Macy Mashburn (7-6 (4), 6-2). The teams of LaTyah Barber and Kloe Ludy (6-1, 6-0) and Caylee Purcell and Megan Torbett (6-4, 6-0) also picked up wins.
Rylee Stansberry won 6-1 in exhibition singles, while exhibition doubles saw Fanny Barber and Sydney Kruger take a 3-2 lead when play had to be stopped due to darkness. Makayla Priddy was leading her exhibition singles match, 2-1, when play was halted.
LaFayette improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in region, while LFO fell to 1-3 overall and 1-3 in 6-AAA.
Results of the boys' matches were not available as of press time.
The Ridgeland tennis team took all of its matches to three sets on Thursday, but ultimately fell to visiting Northwest Whitfield.
Cobin McKelvy lost in three sets in boys' singles, while in the girls' action the team of Kaylee Thompson and McKenna Holder, along with the team of Moy Pickard and Andrea Boyko suffered narrow defeats.
"I'm very excited about these kids," first-year head coach Keith Mariakis said. "They are working super hard to get as good as they can be...It has been a great two-and-a-half weeks. They all some long volleys in their matches (today)."