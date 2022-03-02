The Heritage tennis teams picked up their first victories and first region victories of the season on Tuesday as they defeated Southeast Whitfield in a pair of road matches.
Mia Callahan won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Elli Jost picked up a 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 2 singles, while Ella Blansit won her match at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles play, the No. 1 team of Rhegan Simmons and Rachel Brown cruised, 6-0, 6-0, while Kaitlyn Hilyard and Kylee Gilley won at No. 2 doubles by the same score.
On the boys' side, Heritage swept the singles matches en route to a 4-1 victory over the Raiders.
Nathan Minton picked up a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. J.T. Halloren scored a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles, and Kaleb Biddle won his match, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 3 singles.
Heritage's No. 2 doubles team of Anderson Britton and Walker Driskell coasted to a 6-0, 6-0 victory. However, the Generals' No. 1 duo of Jedd Johnson and Tanner Eady lost a tough three-setter, 5-7, 6-4, 4-6.
Thomas Culpepper played exhibition singles for Heritage and scored a 6-0 victory.
Heritage will continue with Region 7-AAAA play on Thursday with a home match against Central-Carroll.
LFO FALLS TO SONORAVILLE
LFO traveled south to Gordon County to face the Phoenix in its Region 6-AAA opener on Tuesday afternoon and both the Warriors and Lady Warriors suffered 4-1 defeats.
Julie Shore recorded a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles for the Lady Warriors, while Andrew Hedges won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles for the LFO boys.
Both teams fell to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in region play with the losses.
LFO will looking for its first victories of the season on Thursday with an away match at Ringgold.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.