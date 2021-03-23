The Heritage Lady Generals moved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Region 7-AAAA with a hard-fought 3-2 home win over Cedartown on Monday.
Morgan Phillips (6-3, 6-2) and Mia Callahan (6-1, 6-4) won singles matches for Heritage, while Elli Jost and Lauren Mock came through (6-0, 6-1) to secure the winning point in doubles.
The Generals, however, were not as fortunate as they fell to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in region play with a 3-2 loss.
Heritage got a win in singles by Nathan Minton (6-3, 6-2) and a doubles win from Kaleb Biddle and Jedd Johnson (6-2, 6-7, 10-6). However, they dropped the other two singles matches and had to forfeit at No. 2 doubles.
Heritage will head to Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday (4:15 p.m.) for another important region match.
LaFayette girls earn road win
The LaFayette Lady Ramblers won a pair of three-set matches and earned a 4-1 win at Adairsville on Monday.
Abby Keys (6-3, 6-2) and Grace Hamilton (6-2, 6-7 (7), 6-1) won in singles. The team of LaTyah Barber and Kloe Ludy (6-4, 5-7, 6-1) also won in three sets, while Caylee Purcell and Megan Torbett (6-2, 6-2) enjoyed a much easier victory.
The Lady Ramblers are now 6-1 overall and 4-1 in Region 6-AAA play.
Results of the boys' match were not available as of press time.
LaFayette will host Murray County on Tuesday at 4 p.m.