The Heritage Generals moved to 4-1 in Region 7-AAAA after a 3-2 home victory over Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday.
The Generals won two of the three singles matches. Nathan Minton scored a 6-3, 6-2 decision at No. 1 singles, while Kaleb Biddle won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 singles. J.T. Halleron lost his No. 2 singles match in three sets.
The Bruins took the No. 1 doubles match as Tanner Eady and Jedd Johnson were defeated in straight sets. However, Anderson Britton and Walker Driskell came through with a 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 2 doubles to clinch the match and lift Heritage to a 5-1 overall record.
Heritage is slated to play at Christian Heritage on Thursday. They have one final region match remaining at Cedartown, which had to be postponed from its original Mar. 8 date due to inclement weather.
The region tournament is scheduled for April 11-12 at Dalton's Lakeshore Park.
Results of the Lady Generals' match had not been reported as of press time.
LFO LOSES TO ROCKMART
The LFO tennis teams dropped region matches to Rockmart on Tuesday.
The Lady Warriors fell by a 5-0 count, while the Warriors were defeated, 4-1. Andrew Hedges got the lone win for the LFO boys with a 7-5, 6-3 victory at No. 1 singles.
LFO is slated to host Murray County on Thursday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.