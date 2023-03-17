Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers picked up a Region 6-AAA home win on Thursday with a 4-1 victory over LaFayette.

Zoey DeFoor picked up a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Erin Lemons at No. 1 singles, while Riley Burdette defeated Abigail Clark, 6-1, 6-4, at No. 2 singles. Sarah Taylor got a point for Ringgold at No. 3 singles as she defeated Sydney Kruger, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

