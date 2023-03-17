The Ringgold Lady Tigers picked up a Region 6-AAA home win on Thursday with a 4-1 victory over LaFayette.
Zoey DeFoor picked up a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Erin Lemons at No. 1 singles, while Riley Burdette defeated Abigail Clark, 6-1, 6-4, at No. 2 singles. Sarah Taylor got a point for Ringgold at No. 3 singles as she defeated Sydney Kruger, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.
In doubles action, LaFayette's No. 1 team of Kenedy Ludy and Vianca Segarra rallied for a 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Kinsey Miller and Sommer Bailey. The Lady Tigers, though, would take the No. 2 doubles match as Hannah Brown and Addison Svoboda defeated Lanie Hamilton and Libby Parnell, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Ringgold's girls are 3-2 overall and 3-0 in region play.
In exhibition doubles, Bailey Deal and Alyssa Hernandez won for the Lady Ramblers, 10-8, while their teammates, Anniston Pierce and Alexis Upshaw, also scored a victory, 8-4.
Ringgold earned a 5-0 victory over the Ramblers in the boys' match as Io Hase, David Self and Ian Bates all won in singles. Doubles winners included the team of Thatcher Wilbanks and Wyatt Blankenship, along with the pairing of Matthew Wright and Mitchell Watson.
The Tigers are now 3-2 overall and 3-0 in Region 6-AAA.
CHRISTIAN HERTIAGE BEATS RINGGOLD
Self and Hase were the lone winners on Wednesday in the Tigers' 3-2 loss. The Lady Tigers also played on Wednesday and suffered a 5-0 setback.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.