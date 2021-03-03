The Ringgold and LFO tennis teams battled in a pair of close matches in Fort Oglethorpe on Tuesday with the visiting Tigers and Lady Tigers scoring narrow victories.
Ringgold's girls (1-2) got a singles win by Olivia Brumfield (6-2, 6-4), while two doubles wins sealed the match. Ashlyn Propst and Maggie Reed won 6-0, 6-0, while the team of Katherine Mudrik and Michelle Cho recorded a 7-6, 6-4 victory.
LFO (1-2) picked up singles wins by Julie Shore (6-4, 6-0) and Darcy Gilbreath (6-1, 6-0).
On the boys' side, Ty Wiliams (6-2, 6-0) won in singles for Ringgold (1-2). The team of Issac Self and Elijah Wofford won 6-4, 6-2, and the team of Luke Bender and Ben Edwards picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Andrew Hedges won 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 for LFO (0-3), while Carter Shively collected a 6-2, 6-0 win.
Both teams will be in action on Thursday. LFO will travel to LaFayette, while Ringgold will make the short drive to Heritage.