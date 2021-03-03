Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold and LFO tennis teams battled in a pair of close matches in Fort Oglethorpe on Tuesday with the visiting Tigers and Lady Tigers scoring narrow victories.

Ringgold's girls (1-2) got a singles win by Olivia Brumfield (6-2, 6-4), while two doubles wins sealed the match. Ashlyn Propst and Maggie Reed won 6-0, 6-0, while the team of Katherine Mudrik and Michelle Cho recorded a 7-6, 6-4 victory.

LFO (1-2) picked up singles wins by Julie Shore (6-4, 6-0) and Darcy Gilbreath (6-1, 6-0).

On the boys' side, Ty Wiliams (6-2, 6-0) won in singles for Ringgold (1-2). The team of Issac Self and Elijah Wofford won 6-4, 6-2, and the team of Luke Bender and Ben Edwards picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win.

Andrew Hedges won 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 for LFO (0-3), while Carter Shively collected a 6-2, 6-0 win.

Both teams will be in action on Thursday. LFO will travel to LaFayette, while Ringgold will make the short drive to Heritage.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

