The Ringgold girls' tennis team scored a 4-1 Region 6-AAA victory over Coahulla Creek in Ringgold on Monday afternoon.
Maggie Reed and Olivia Brumfield won in singles, while doubles winners included the teams of Ashlyn Propst and Riley Burdette and Katherine Mudrik and Michelle Cho.
The Tigers were not as fortunate as they lost a narrow 3-2 decision. Ty Williams won his singles match, while Elijah Wofford and Issac Self picked up a win in doubles.
Ringgold is slated to play at North Murray today.