The Ringgold High School tennis team welcomed county rival Heritage on Tuesday and finished the day with a split.

The Lady Tigers posted a 3-2 win over the Lady Generals, while the Heritage boys won their match, 4-1.

In girls' action, Heritage (1-1) got two victories in singles. Morgan Phillips defeated Maggie Reed (6-1, 6-4) at No.1 singles and Bailey Christol posted a victory (6-0, 6-0) over Harper Haupt at No. 2 singles. However, Ringgold would get the point at No. 3 singles as Olivia Brumfield defeated Anna Grace Skinner (6-7, 6-3, 6-4).

Ringgold (0-1) would get the victory after sweeping the doubles matches. Sydney Pittman and Rachel Akers scored a victory over Kortney McKenzie and Autumn Viars (6-2, 6-4), while Michell Cho and Kathryn Mudrik posted a victory over Elli Jost and Kaitlyn Graves (4-6, 6-3, 6-2).

In boys' action, Heritage (2-0) swept the singles matches. Cooper Terry defeated Camden Tunnell at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-3). J.T. Halleron picked up the win over Ty Williams after Williams was forced to retire after the second set. Williams had won the first set (7-6) and Halleron took the second set (6-4). Nathan Minton gave the Generals another point with a win over Elijah Wooford (6-1, 6-0).

The two schools would split the doubles matches. Isaac Self and Luke Bender scored a victory for Ringgold (0-1) over Will Veal and Wilson Bowen (6-1, 7-6). Meanwhile, Tanner Eady and Colton Buckles beat Min Han and Ben Edwards (5-7, 6-4, 6-0) to account for the fourth and final point for Heritage.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

