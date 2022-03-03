Ringgold would drop both No. 1 singles matches, but went on to claim 4-1 victories over Catoosa County rival LFO in a Region 6-AAA clash in Ringgold on Thursday.
The girls' match saw Zoey DeFoor defeat Darcy Gilreath, 6-2, 6-4, at No. 2 singles, while Michelle Cho beat Natalie Sullivan, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 3 singles.
LFO's point was scored by Julie Shore, who defeated Riley Burdette, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 1 singles.
In doubles, Ringgold's No. 1 team of Maileigh Parker and Kayln Foster defeated Radha Gandhi and Jada White, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5. Then at No. 2 doubles, the duo of Kinsey Miller and Sommer Bailey knocked off Alexandria Childress and Mariela Perez, 6-2, 6-2.
In the boys' match, the Warriors got a point as Andrew Hedges defeated Ty Williams, 7-5, 6-3, at No. 1 singles.
But the Tigers would win out from there. Isaac Self defeated Carter Shiveley, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 2 singles before Elijah Wofford beat Reece Garner by the same score at No. 3 singles.
Ringgold's No. 1 doubles team of Austin Harris and Luke Bender scored a 6-0, 6-1 win over Mason Leroy and Zach Heinrich. The Tigers finished it off as David Self and Thatcher Willbanks teamed up for a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Jesse Kimsey and Harsh Patel.
Ringgold will be back in action Monday with a home match against North Murray and both schools will take the court on Tuesday. Ringgold will play host to Murray County, while LFO will entertain Coahulla Creek as region play continues.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.