The Ringgold tennis teams rolled into south Walker County on Thursday and headed back home with a pair of Region 6-AAA victories over LaFayette.
The girls' match was a close one with the visitors posting a 3-2 win.
Riley Burnette picked up a three-set victory at No. 1 singles, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, for the Lady Tigers, who also won at No. 3 singles as Zoey DeFoor posted a 6-0, 6-0 win.
LaFayette got a 6-4, 7-5 win by Sydney Kruger at No. 2 doubles, while the No. 1 doubles team of Kenedy Ludy and Vianca Segarra won their match, 6-3, 6-1.
However, Ringgold would get the deciding point at No. 2 doubles as Kinsey Miller and Sommer Bailey teamed for a 6-3, 6-2 victory.
The Lady Ramblers also got a 6-2 victory from Alyssa Hernandez in exhibition singles, while the team of Kendalyn Watson and Autumn Wells won their exhibition doubles match by a 6-2 count.
In the boys' match, Ringgold was clicking on all cylinders as they beat the previously undefeated Ramblers by a 5-0 count.
At No. 1 singles, Ty Williams defeated Tucker Henderson, 6-1, 6-3. Isaac Self served up a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Cole Spears, while Elijah Wofford was up 3-2 in the first set against Dylan Brown when Brown was forced to withdraw from the match.
In doubles play, the team of Austin Harris and Luke Bender fought off Braxton Beavers and Beck Thrash, 6-3, 7-5. Then at No. 2 doubles, Ian Bates and Thatcher Willbanks defeated Dawson Davenport and Carter Rudd, 6-4, 6-3.
A boys' exhibition singles match also went the way of the visitors as Ben Edwards held off Noah Johnson, 8-5.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.