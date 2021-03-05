The Ringgold Tigers outlasted Heritage for a 3-2 victory in a Catoosa County court clash on Thursday.
Ringgold won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Camden Tunnell rallied for a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory, while Ty Williams earned a 6-4, 6-2 win. Heritage's Kaleb Biddle got his first career singles win with a 6-0, 6-0 triumph.
The Generals' No. 1 doubles team of Colton Buckles and Will Veal won a three-hour marathon, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, but the Tigers won the other doubles match by default to collect the match win. Luke Bender and Ben Edwards were credited with the victory.
In the girls' match, Heritage scored a 4-1 victory, thanks in part to singles wins by Bailey Christol (6-0, 6-2), Morgan Phillips (6-0, 6-2) and Kortney McKenzie (6-4, 6-2).
Maggie Reed and Ashley Propst scored a 6-0, 6-2 win in doubles for the Lady Tigers, but Heritage won the final match as Elli Jost and Lauren Mock finally prevailed, 6-0, 4-6, 10-7.
Mckenzie Wimberly won an exhibition singles match for Ringgold, while the team of Maleigh Parker and Kamyrn Forster won an exhibition doubles match for the Lady Tigers.