Just the second-ever second-round state tennis tournament match for the Ringgold Lady Tigers took place in Watkinsville on Monday, but it didn't turn out the way the visitors were hoping for.
Oconee County, champions of Region 8, powered its way through to the Elite Eight with a 5-0 victory.
Singles play saw Zoey DeFoor, Riley Burdette and Sarah Taylor managed just three game wins in six sets, while the doubles teams of Kinsey Miller and Sommer Bailey, along with Hannah Brown and Addison Svoboda, were only able to secure one game in four sets.
The Lady Warriors went to the Final Four in Class AAA two years ago and were state runners-ups in the classification a year ago.
The Ringgold boys will try their luck today with a match at Region 7 champion Wesleyan. The Wolves won the state title last year in Class A Private and won a Class A state title back in 2011, while it will be the first-ever second-round match for the Tigers.
Meanwhile, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers will be in Dacula for their second-round playoff match against Hebron Christian. The Lady Lions were the runners-up in Region 8 in their first season after moving up from Class A Private.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.