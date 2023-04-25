GHSA
Just the second-ever second-round state tennis tournament match for the Ringgold Lady Tigers took place in Watkinsville on Monday, but it didn't turn out the way the visitors were hoping for.

Oconee County, champions of Region 8, powered its way through to the Elite Eight with a 5-0 victory.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

