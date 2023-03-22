Sports editor
The Ringgold tennis teams have had a busy last two days.
On Monday, they dropped Region 6-AAA matches at Bremen.
The Tigers lost a narrow 3-2 decision. Ian Bates won in singles for Ringgold, while the team of Wyatt Blankenhip and Thatcher Willbanks earned a point in doubles.
Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers suffered a 5-0 loss to the Lady Blue Devils.
Back at Ringgold on a cool windy Tuesday, the Tigers got singles wins from Bates, Io Hase and David Self in a 4-1 win. Blankenship and Willbanks also won again in doubles.
The Tigers are now 4-3 overall and 4-1 in 6-AAA.
The Ringgold girls were edged out by Adairsville, 3-2.
Zoey Defoor and Sarah Taylor both won in singles for the Blue-and-White, now 3-4 overall and 3-2 in 6-AAA.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
