Day 1 of the Region 6-AAA tennis tournament got going at Lakeshore Park in Dalton on Wednesday and it was a big day for the Ringgold Tigers.
The boys in blue punched their ticket to the Class AAA state tournament with a win over Adairsville in the opening round. The Tigers fell to Sonoraville in the winner's bracket final, but will play against Murray County in the third-place match.
That match is slated to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday back at Lakeshore, weather permitting.
The Lady Tigers, however, were not as fortunate as they dropped a 3-2 decision to Murray County in the opening round.
The LaFayette boys were beaten 3-0 by Coahulla Creek, while LaFayette girls suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of Rockmart.
LFO's boys dropped a 3-0 decision to Sonoraville in their first-round match, while the Lady Warriors did not qualify for the region tournament.
The tournament will conclude on Thursday. Rockmart will battle Murray County for the girls' championship, while Sonoraville and Coahulla Creek will square off for the boys' championship.
In addition to the Ringgold-Murray County boys' third-place match, the girls' third-place match will pit Adairsville against Sonoraville.
