The Ringgold Tigers will play for the Region 6-AAA tennis championship on Wednesday.
Tuesday at the region tournament at Lakeshore Park in Dalton, the third-seeded Tigers won twice to punch their ticket to the title match.
They opened with a 3-0 victory over sixth-seeded LaFayette. David Self won 6-0, 6-0 and Ian Bates earned a forfeit victory. Ringgold clinched the match as the team of Mitchell Watson and Matthew Wright partnered up for a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Io Hase was up a set in singles, while the team of Thatcher Wilbanks and Wyatt Blankenship also had claimed the first set in their doubles match when play was halted.
Second-seeded Coahulla Creek, a 3-0 winner over seventh-seeded LFO in the first round, squared off with the Tigers in the semifinals and it was Ringgold knocking off the Colts, 3-2, to earn a berth in the finals.
Hase and Self won in singles, while Blankenship teamed with Jordan Thatcher to win in doubles. Individual scores from the match were not available as of press time.
Ringgold will battle top-seeded Bremen at 12:30 p.m. The Blue Devils defeated eighth-seeded Ridgeland and fourth-seeded Adairsville to advance to the finals.
Both teams are assured of first-round home matches in the Class AAA state playoffs. Coahulla Creek and Adairsville will meet in the third-place match.
Fifth-seeded Gordon Lee nearly faced Ringgold in the semis, but lost a narrow 3-2 decision to Adairsville. Andrew Sisemore won his singles match, 6-2, 6-0, while the team of Jesse Craddock and Mason Edgeman won their doubles match, 7-6, 6-4.
Ridgeland's Destin Hoover was winning his match against Bremen when play was halted.
On the girls' side, Ringgold and LaFayette will face off in the third-place match on Wednesday (11 a.m.) back at Lakeshore Park.
No matter the outcome, both teams have already qualified for the state tournament, though both teams will have to play opening matches on the road.
The fourth-seeded Lady Tigers swept fifth-seeded LFO, 3-0, in their first match of the day. All three victories came in singles as Zoey DeFoor (6-1, 6-1), Riley Burdette (6-2, 6-0) and Sarah Taylor (6-2, 6-0) won in straight sets.
Ringgold, however, would be delegated to the consolation match after a 3-0 loss to top-seeded Bremen in the semifinals. The Lady Blue Devils shutout eighth-seeded Ridgeland, 3-0, in their first match. The doubles team of Maddie O'Toole and Presley Lazarov were winning for the Lady Panthers when play was stopped.
The sixth-seeded Lady Ramblers pulled the upset against third-seeded Adairsville, 3-1. Erin Lemons claimed a 6-4, 6-1 victory and Sydney Kruger won her match, 6-2, 6-2. The No. 1 doubles team of Kenedy Ludy and Vianca Segarra clinched the match with a 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 win.
Adairsville picked up a win at No. 2 doubles, while LaFayette's Abigail Clark was a point away from evening up the No. 2 singles match at a set apiece when play was halted.
The Lady Ramblers, however, were relegated to the third-place match with a 3-0 loss to second-seeded Coahulla Creek. The Lady Colts opened play on Tuesday with a 3-0 win over seventh-seeded Gordon Lee.
The Ringgold-LaFayette winner will open the postseason at Carver-Atlanta, while the loser of the match will begin the playoffs at Sandy Creek.