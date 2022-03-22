Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers are now 5-1 overall and 5-1 in Region 6-AAA play following a 5-0 home victory over North Murray on Monday.

Ty Williams, Issac Self and Elijah Wofford won in singles for Ringgold. Doubles winners included the teams of Austin Harris and Luke Bender, along with David Self and Thatcher Willbanks.

The Lady Tigers were not as fortunate, dropping a narrow 3-2 decision with the deciding match going three sets.

Michelle Cho and Zoey Defoor won in singles for Ringgold (2-4, 2-4).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

