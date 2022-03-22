TENNIS: Ringgold boys keep rolling against North Murray By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Mar 22, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ringgold Tigers are now 5-1 overall and 5-1 in Region 6-AAA play following a 5-0 home victory over North Murray on Monday.Ty Williams, Issac Self and Elijah Wofford won in singles for Ringgold. Doubles winners included the teams of Austin Harris and Luke Bender, along with David Self and Thatcher Willbanks.The Lady Tigers were not as fortunate, dropping a narrow 3-2 decision with the deciding match going three sets.Michelle Cho and Zoey Defoor won in singles for Ringgold (2-4, 2-4). Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now VOLLEYBALL: Lee set to play beach volleyball at EKU David Carroll: Is Facebook fading away? Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, March 17, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, March 16, 2022 GHSA could be headed back to six classifications in 2024 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Teen arrested following fatal Denton shooting near Fry Street; bond set at $1M 39 min ago Survey crews assessing damage from tornadoes, storms in North Texas. Here's what we know 39 min ago NA president visits Saysettha Development Zone to promote investment 39 min ago LAOSAT to broadcast lessons via satellite television box 39 min ago Ministry provides link for Covid health advice, urgent treatment 39 min ago