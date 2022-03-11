TENNIS: Ringgold boys earn road win at Rockmart By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Mar 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ringgold High boys' tennis team improved to 3-1 overall and 3-1 in Region 6-AAA play with a 4-1 road win at Rockmart on Thursday.Ty Williams and Issac Self picked up singles victories. Luke Bender and Austin Harris won their doubles match, as did the team of Thatcher Willbanks and David Self.However, a sweep was not in the cards as the Lady Tigers fell to a very strong Lady Jacket squad, 5-0. Ringgold fell 1-3 overall and 1-3 in region play with the loss. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now North Georgia Business Park in Catoosa County near completion: Park will bring jobs, manufacturing, shops and restaurants Longtime senator Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga not seeking re-election Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, March 10, 2022 Catoosa County jury convicts Rock Spring man of throwing infant, breaking 22 bones and fracturing skull Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, March 7, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Paul Zeise: There is nothing in the new CBA that helps the Pirates become more competitive 43 min ago Broad Street Market’s executive director stepping down 45 min ago This devastating disease is preventable, but Texas leads the nation in new cases 43 min ago Fort Worth school district can once again require masks, Court of Appeals rules 43 min ago Ayalon Highways starts major transport projects in Arab settlements 43 min ago