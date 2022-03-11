Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold High boys' tennis team improved to 3-1 overall and 3-1 in Region 6-AAA play with a 4-1 road win at Rockmart on Thursday.

Ty Williams and Issac Self picked up singles victories. Luke Bender and Austin Harris won their doubles match, as did the team of Thatcher Willbanks and David Self.

However, a sweep was not in the cards as the Lady Tigers fell to a very strong Lady Jacket squad, 5-0. Ringgold fell 1-3 overall and 1-3 in region play with the loss.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

