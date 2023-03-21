The LFO Lady Warriors picked up a Region 6-AAA victory on the road at LaFayette on Monday night, 3-2, while the Ramblers took the boys' match by a 4-1 count.
All three of the Lady Warriors' points came in singles. Julie Shore won her match, 6-3, 6-4. Darcy Gilreath collected a 6-4, 6-2 victory, while Makayla Ware earned a 6-2, 7-5 win.
In doubles, LaFayette's team of Kenedy Ludy and Vianca Segarra defeated Mariela Perez and Natalie Sullivan, 6-3, 6-1, while Lanie Hamilton and Libby Parnell rallied from a set down to beat Radha Gandhi and Keily Brown, 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.
Kylee Simpson and Lola Payne won an exhibition doubles match for LFO, 8-6.
On the boys' side, the Ramblers swept the singles matches. Dylan Brown posted a 6-2, 6-1 win over Carter Shiveley. Beck Thrash stopped Donovan Raines, 6-3, 6-1, and Carter Rudd downed David Lin, 6-2, 6-1.
Braxton Beavers and Noah Johnson outlasted Jesse Kimsey and Trush Patel at No. 1 doubles, 6-4, 3-6, 13-11, while LFO's only point came from the team of Reese Gardner and Charlie Miller, who beat Max McManus and Tucker Rudd, 6-0, 6-0.
Josh Trejo picked up an 8-7 exhibition win for the Warriors.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.