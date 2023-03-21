The LFO Lady Warriors picked up a Region 6-AAA victory on the road at LaFayette on Monday night, 3-2, while the Ramblers took the boys' match by a 4-1 count.

All three of the Lady Warriors' points came in singles. Julie Shore won her match, 6-3, 6-4. Darcy Gilreath collected a 6-4, 6-2 victory, while Makayla Ware earned a 6-2, 7-5 win.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

