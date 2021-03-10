The LFO Lady Warriors picked up a 4-1 victory over Coahulla Creek Tuesday afternoon in Fort Oglethorpe.
Julie Shore led a singles sweep with a 6-3, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles. Abby Garner won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles and Darcy Gilbreath won at No. 3 singles, 6-3, 6-3.
In doubles, Zamiyah Ball and Lola Payne dropped a narrow 7-5, 6-4 decision at the No. 1 spot, but Natalie Sullivan and Makayla Ware would answer at No. 2 doubles with an 8-6, 7-5 victory.
The Warriors, however, were not as fortunate as they dropped a 5-0 decision to the Colts. All matches were played as Pro 8's.
Carter Shiveley played two singles matches for the Warriors, while Britton Rodriguez played once. In doubles, Mason Leroy and Abram Crewswell joined forces at No. 1 doubles, while Anh Nguyen and Bradley Billegas teamed up at No. 2 doubles.