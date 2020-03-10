The LFO Lady Warriors picked up a 4-1 Region 6-AAA victory over North Murray Monday afternoon in Fort Oglethorpe.
LFO made it a clean sweep in singles. Grace Turner won 6-4, 6-4. Julie Shore picked up a 6-2, 6-0 victory, while Abby Garner won her match, 6-3, 6-4.
The team of Zamiyah Ball and Nhi Nguyen lost their match, 6-1, 6-2, but Haley Stahl and Madison Gilliland would rally to post a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 victory to close things out.
The news was not as good for the Warriors, who lost their match by a 4-1 count.
The only point came from Mason Leroy and Harsh Patel, who won their doubles match, 6-2, 6-3.
The other doubles match saw Trey Ware and Gage Vaughn drop a 6-4, 6-3 decision. In singles, Daniel Kellman (6-1, 6-1), Ayvin Christian (6-2, 6-4) and Malik Ware (6-4, 6-3) all lost their matches.