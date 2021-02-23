The LFO Lady Warriors swept all three singles matches en route to a 4-1 victory over visiting Coahulla Creek on Tuesday.
Julie Shore (6-0, 6-1), Abby Garner (6-1, 6-2) and Darcy Gilbreath (6-3, 6-2) won the singles matches, while the team of Makayla Ware and Natalie Sullivan picked up a 6-3, 6-0 win in doubles.
It was the first LFO victory for new girls' head coach Stefani Waters.
Shore and Lola Payne also played a Pro-8 set in exhibition doubles and teamed for an 8-3 win.
The Colts won the boys' match, 5-0. Andrew Hedges scored a 6-1 exhibition singles win for the Warriors.