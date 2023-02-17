LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors tennis team faced off with Northwest Whitfield to open the 2023 season on Thursday and took down the Lady Bruins, 4-1.

Makayla Ware (6-1, 6-0), Darcy Gilreath (6-1, 6-4) and Julie Shore (6-2, 6-1) each won in straight sets, while Radha Ghandi and Keily Brown teamed for an 8-6, 6-3 win in doubles.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

