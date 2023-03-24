LFO Warriors

It was another win for the LFO Lady Warriors' tennis team on Thursday as they won all three singles match in a 3-2 win over Gordon Lee.

Julie Shore posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Darcy Gilreath won her match, 6-2, 6-2, and Makayla Ware earned a 6-0, 6-1 win.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

