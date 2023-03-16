LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors battled Coahulla Creek in a Region 6-AAA match at Dalton's Lakeshore Park on Wednesday and dropped a narrow 3-2 decision.

Julie Shore picked up a 6-2, 6-2 win in singles, while Darcy Gilreath earned a point for a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 victory.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

