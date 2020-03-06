LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Ramblers improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-AAAA play with a 5-0 home victory over Ridgeland on Friday.

In singles, Isaiah Southern defeated Caden Gann (6-1, 6-0). Tyler Massingill beat Destin Hoover (6-3, 6-1) and Andrew Long stopped Cobin McKelvey (6-0, 6-0).

The team of Logan Ramey and Anthony Collins picked up a forfeit in doubles, as did the team of Ben Maanum and Cole Spears.

The Lady Ramblers also stayed undefeated with a 5-0 victory. Abby Keys beat Madison Lennon (6-0, 6-0), Grace Hamilton downed Macey Smith (6-0, 6-0) and Savannah Johnson beat Molly Pickard (6-0, 6-2) in singles for LaFayette (3-0, 2-0).

In doubles, LaTyah Barber and Kloe Ludy picked up a win over Alexandra Taylor and Aaliyah Thomas (6-0, 6-0), while the Lady Ramblers won by forfeit in the final match of the day.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

