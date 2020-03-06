The LaFayette Ramblers improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-AAAA play with a 5-0 home victory over Ridgeland on Friday.
In singles, Isaiah Southern defeated Caden Gann (6-1, 6-0). Tyler Massingill beat Destin Hoover (6-3, 6-1) and Andrew Long stopped Cobin McKelvey (6-0, 6-0).
The team of Logan Ramey and Anthony Collins picked up a forfeit in doubles, as did the team of Ben Maanum and Cole Spears.
The Lady Ramblers also stayed undefeated with a 5-0 victory. Abby Keys beat Madison Lennon (6-0, 6-0), Grace Hamilton downed Macey Smith (6-0, 6-0) and Savannah Johnson beat Molly Pickard (6-0, 6-2) in singles for LaFayette (3-0, 2-0).
In doubles, LaTyah Barber and Kloe Ludy picked up a win over Alexandra Taylor and Aaliyah Thomas (6-0, 6-0), while the Lady Ramblers won by forfeit in the final match of the day.