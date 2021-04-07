The LaFayette Lady Ramblers improved to 9-1 overall and closed out the Region 6-AAA regular season with a 7-1 mark after a 5-0 shutout of Coahulla Creek on Wednesday in south Walker County.
Abby Keys (6-0, 6-0), Grace Hamilton (6-1, 6-1) and Rylee Stansberry (6-3, 6-1) all picked up singles' victories for the Orange-and-Black. LaTyah Barber and Kloe Ludy completed an unbeaten run in region play with a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles, while Megan Torbett and Caylee Purcell won their match 6-0, 6-0 to complete the sweep.
In the boys' match, the Ramblers dropped a 4-1 decision to the Colts. The lone point was scored by the No. 1 doubles team of Ben Maanum and Anthony Collins, who swept their match, 6-4, 6-4.
LaFayette postponed its scheduled home Thursday match with Gordon Lee on Thursday and could make up the match on Monday. Christian Heritage is slated to come to LaFayette on Friday.