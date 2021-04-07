LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers improved to 9-1 overall and closed out the Region 6-AAA regular season with a 7-1 mark after a 5-0 shutout of Coahulla Creek on Wednesday in south Walker County.

Abby Keys (6-0, 6-0), Grace Hamilton (6-1, 6-1) and Rylee Stansberry (6-3, 6-1) all picked up singles' victories for the Orange-and-Black. LaTyah Barber and Kloe Ludy completed an unbeaten run in region play with a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles, while Megan Torbett and Caylee Purcell won their match 6-0, 6-0 to complete the sweep.

In the boys' match, the Ramblers dropped a 4-1 decision to the Colts. The lone point was scored by the No. 1 doubles team of Ben Maanum and Anthony Collins, who swept their match, 6-4, 6-4.

LaFayette postponed its scheduled home Thursday match with Gordon Lee on Thursday and could make up the match on Monday. Christian Heritage is slated to come to LaFayette on Friday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

