The LaFayette boys' tennis team stayed unbeaten with a 4-1 Region 6-AAA victory at LFO on Thursday.
The Warriors got the first point as Andrew Hedges won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. However, Cole Spears scored a 6-4, 6-2 decision at No. 2 singles and Dylan Brown posted a 6-0, 6-0 blanking at No. 3 singles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Braxton Beavers and Beck Thrash coasted to a 6-2, 6-1 win, while Dawson Davenport and Carter Rudd won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles. Noah Johnson also an exhibition match by an 8-2 count.
The LaFayette girls completed the sweep, but only after a hard-fought 3-2 victory.
Sydney Kruger won her No. 3 singles match, 6-2, 7-5, while both of the Lady Ramblers' doubles teams scored wins - Makayla Priddy and Bailey Deal (6-4, 6-3) at No. 1 doubles and Kenedy Ludy and Vianca Segarra (6-0, 6-0) at No. 2 doubles.
In exhibition play, Abigail Clark picked up an 8-3 win in singles, the team of Anniston Pierce and Cindy Santiago scored an 8-4 win, while Nevaeh Cauthen and Lexi Pendergraft won 8-3 in doubles.
The Lady Warriors got a 6-1, 6-0 win from Julie Shore at No. 1 singles and a 6-0, 6-0 sweep for Darcy Gilreath at No. 2 singles.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.