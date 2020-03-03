The LaFayette boys' and girls' tennis teams made the drive to Dalton on Tuesday and posted a pair of 5-0 victories over Southeast Whitfield to move to 1-0 in Region 6-AAAA play.
On the girls' side, Abby Keys (6-1, 6-0), Grace Hamilton (6-1, 6-4) and Savannah Johnson (6-1, 6-1) won in singles. The team of LaTyah Barber and Kloe Ludy picked up a win in doubles (6-0, 6-0), as did the team of Caylee Purcell in Megan Torbett (6-1, 6-0) as the Lady Ramblers improved to 2-0 overall.
In boys' action, Isaiah Southern (6-0, 6-1), Dylan Parker (6-4, 6-3) and Tyler Massingill (5-7, 7-6, 10-7) posted singles wins for LaFayette (2-0). Andrew Long and Logan Ramey (6-1, 6-2) picked up a double victory, as did the team of Anthony Collins and Ben Maanum (6-4, 7-5).