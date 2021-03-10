The LaFayette Ramblers evened their overall record at 2-2 on the season with a 5-0 home sweep of Dade County on Wednesday.
Playing Pro 8's, LaFayette dropped just two games in three singles matches. Logan Ramey and Cole Spears each won, 8-1, while Tucker Henderson scored an 8-0 victory. The team of Anthony Collins and Ben Maanum won their match, 8-2, while Dawson Davenport and Stone Phillips picked up an 8-2 win at No. 2 doubles.
In the girls' match, Dade would get a win at No. 1 singles, but the Lady Ramblers would win the other four matches to claim a 4-1 victory and stay unbeaten at 4-0 on the year.
Grace Hamilton (8-5) and Macy Mashburn (8-4) won singles matches. The team of LaTyah Barber and Kloe Ludy won 8-1 at No. 1 doubles, while Caylee Purcell and Megan Torbett earned an 8-0 forfeit.
LaFayette will jump back into 6-AAA play on Thursday at North Murray.