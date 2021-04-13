LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Ramblers and Lady Ramblers will open play in the Region 6-AAA tournament at Lakeshore Park in Dalton on Tuesday and will do so coming off 5-0 sweeps of Gordon Lee in their final regular-season matches Monday afternoon in LaFayette.

The Lady Ramblers got singles wins from Abby Keys (8-0), Grace Hamilton (8-1) and Rylee Stansberry (8-1). LaTyah Barber and Kloe Ludy finished off an unbeaten season at No. 1 doubles with an 8-0 victory, while Caylee Purcell and Megan Torbett also won their doubles match, 8-0.

In an exhibition singles match, Fanny Barber picked up a 6-4 victory for LaFayette, who will go into the region tournament sporting a 10-1 overall record.

In the boys' match, the Ramblers improved to 5-6 on the strength of wins by Logan Ramey (8-1), Cole Spears (8-5) and team of Anthony Collins and Ben Maanum (8-0). Tucker Henderson, along with the team of Dawson Davenport and Stone Phillips, both received forfeit victories.

Henderson would play an exhibition singles match and win 8-2, while in exhibition doubles, Gordon Lee's Noah Dockery and Andrew Sizemore scored an 8-3 victory.

Gordon Lee will play in the Region 6-A tournament at the Rome Tennis Center, which gets underway early Wednesday morning.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

