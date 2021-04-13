The LaFayette Ramblers and Lady Ramblers will open play in the Region 6-AAA tournament at Lakeshore Park in Dalton on Tuesday and will do so coming off 5-0 sweeps of Gordon Lee in their final regular-season matches Monday afternoon in LaFayette.
The Lady Ramblers got singles wins from Abby Keys (8-0), Grace Hamilton (8-1) and Rylee Stansberry (8-1). LaTyah Barber and Kloe Ludy finished off an unbeaten season at No. 1 doubles with an 8-0 victory, while Caylee Purcell and Megan Torbett also won their doubles match, 8-0.
In an exhibition singles match, Fanny Barber picked up a 6-4 victory for LaFayette, who will go into the region tournament sporting a 10-1 overall record.
In the boys' match, the Ramblers improved to 5-6 on the strength of wins by Logan Ramey (8-1), Cole Spears (8-5) and team of Anthony Collins and Ben Maanum (8-0). Tucker Henderson, along with the team of Dawson Davenport and Stone Phillips, both received forfeit victories.
Henderson would play an exhibition singles match and win 8-2, while in exhibition doubles, Gordon Lee's Noah Dockery and Andrew Sizemore scored an 8-3 victory.
Gordon Lee will play in the Region 6-A tournament at the Rome Tennis Center, which gets underway early Wednesday morning.