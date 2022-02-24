LaFayette and Gordon Lee begin the 2022 high school tennis season on Wednesday night with matches at LaFayette High School, resulting in a split between the two Walker County rivals.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 3, LAFAYETTE 2
The Lady Trojans won the match on the strength of two singles victories. Chloe Vann defeated MaKayla Priddy, 8-5, while Reece Roberts beat Nevaeh Cauthen, 8-0. LaFayette took the other singles victory as Erin Lemons edged out Ella Atkinson, 9-8.
Gordon Lee clinched the match at No. 1 doubles as the team of Natalie Jones and Frances Lewis slipped past Bailey Deal and Alyssa Hernandez, 9-7. The Lady Ramblers took the No. 2 doubles match as Autumn Rose and Kendalyn Watson beat Ava Rose and Alison Brown, 8-2.
LaFayette also got a 6-1 win by Vianca Segarra in an exhibition singles match and a 6-2 exhibition doubles victory by the team of Cindy Santiago and Kenedy Ludy.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 4, GORDON LEE 1
The Ramblers' new No. 1 singles player, Tucker Henderson, defeated Andrew Sizemore, 8-2, to kick off a sweep of the individual matches. Cole Spears defeated Cambell Pierce, 8-5, while Dylan Brown overcame a 4-1 deficit in his first-ever varsity match to beat Ben Stoker, 8-5.
The two schools split the doubles matches.
The Ramblers' team of Dawson Davenport and Carter Rudd beat Bowden Gass and Cordle Fowler, 8-4. However, Gordon Lee's team of Noah Dockery and Andrew Bailey got a measure of revenge with an 8-1 win over Braxton Beavers and Beck Thrash.
LaFayette also won an exhibition singles match as Noah Johnson defeated Mason Edgeman, 6-2.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.