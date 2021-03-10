The LaFayette Lady Ramblers scored a solid 4-1 decision in a home match against Sonoraville on Tuesday to move to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-AAA.
Abby Keys (6-2, 6-3) and Grace Hamilton (2-6, 7-5, 6-1) won singles match. Then, in doubles, the team of LaTyah Barber and Kloe Ludy rallied for a three-set win (2-6, 6-4, 6-1), while the team of Caylee Purcell and Megan Torbett picked up the final victory (6-3, 6-0).
Kenedy Ludy and Sydney Kruger won an abbreviated exhibition doubles match (8-2).
Results of the boys' match were not available as of press time.
LaFayette will be back at home on Wednesday against Dade County.