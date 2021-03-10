LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers scored a solid 4-1 decision in a home match against Sonoraville on Tuesday to move to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-AAA.

Abby Keys (6-2, 6-3) and Grace Hamilton (2-6, 7-5, 6-1) won singles match. Then, in doubles, the team of LaTyah Barber and Kloe Ludy rallied for a three-set win (2-6, 6-4, 6-1), while the team of Caylee Purcell and Megan Torbett picked up the final victory (6-3, 6-0).

Kenedy Ludy and Sydney Kruger won an abbreviated exhibition doubles match (8-2).

Results of the boys' match were not available as of press time.

LaFayette will be back at home on Wednesday against Dade County.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

